Can you tell us how this antique tool was used?

Hello from Hazard!

We finally heard from someone on Item No. 1087, which was submitted by John Tarleton, of Salem, Ohio. Bill Blair, of Blair’s Auto Care in Beloit, Ohio, says it’s a battery carrier.

Since it was a mystery item for its owner, and we haven’t received any other responses after several weeks, we’ll declare Blair correct and move on. Our thanks to him for the answer.

Item No. 1088 comes from Bernard Kenny, of Economy Borough, Pennsylvania, who found it on a wall of a store near Grove City Pa., but doesn’t know what it is or how it was used, and neither did anyone working in the store.

The head is about 4 inches square and is attached to a handle about 4 feet long.

“So now it is up to your readers,” Kenny adds. And we know they’ll come through!

Do you know how it was used? Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

If you want to see antique farm equipment and related small tools (you know, like Hazard-ous stuff), why not plan a trip to the annual Farm Science Review, Sept. 19-21, in London, Ohio. There are several buildings on the grounds that house antique equipment and small engines (we took a photo of a lawnmower with a wooden deck one year that was very unique), and you can also find several exhibits of antique tractors from local clubs and collectors. Check out the information in our special section this week. There’s lots to see!