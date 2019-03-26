A lighthearted Hazard a Guess, Can you name this antique find?

Hello from Hazard!

Last week, we said that Russ Roberts, of Twinsburg, Ohio, has offered up the lone guess on Item No. 1125, and he’s still the only one who has responded, after several weeks of our pleading.

Roberts says it looks like some sort of a bending jig. Owner Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, has tried to figure out its use, to no avail, so he turned to Hazard. Unfortunately, Mr. Bader, it looks like we may stumped our fair panel, unless it truly is a bending jig, as Roberts suggests.

Time to move on.

So to lighten our day, we bring you Item No. 1126, shared by Mary Thompson, of Flushing, Ohio. And, no, we’re not guessing who this is… that’s Mary!

It’s about 2 feet wide and 6 feet long.

Who wants to hazard a guess as to its use?

Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.