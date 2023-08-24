A new approach to farm succession

Hello, Northeast Ohio. Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to speak at a conference for farm transition planners in Iowa. This conference brought together over 200 attorneys, tax specialists and other farm transition experts for learning, networking and idea sharing. This conference was sponsored by Iowa State University, the National Ag Law Center and Ohio State University.

While at the conference, I learned from professionals from around the country and was honored to present my thoughts on preparing farm families for the farm transition experience. I was able to share how OSU Extension is helping Ohio families develop transition and estate plans for their farms.

Farmers are very proficient at solving the day-to-day problems on their farms. When a problem arises, the cause is determined, potential solutions are developed and then action is taken. When it comes to fixing a broken piece of machinery or overcoming the latest crop disease or insect, the traditional problem-solving method works pretty efficiently and effectively.

However, farm succession does not always fit neatly into the “see a problem” and “fix the problem” process. So, what can be used to help farms start the process of planning for the future of their farm?

Appreciative Inquiry

In 2003, a team led by Chet Bowling, Marta Stone and Cheryle Jones Syracuse helped the Ashtabula County Commissioners’ vision for the future through the development of a county comprehensive plan. It was my first time to see a problem-solving method called “Appreciative Inquiry” used for futuristic planning.

The foundation of the AI process is collaboration. It builds on the positive aspects of a business rather than focusing solely on its problems and weaknesses. This approach can be a valuable and positive method for families as they plan for the succession of their farm to the next generation.

Often, we get the proverbial cart before the horse when it comes to succession and estate planning. We want to jump into the details of wills, trusts, business structures, transfer on death affidavits, probate, tax mitigation and how to divide the assets fairly before examining the long-term succession goals of the family.

Instead of jumping directly into estate planning, the AI approach starts with examining and appreciating the legacy of what has been (discovery phase) and then allows groups to envision what might be and dialogue about it (dream phase). This then leads to the family working collectively to plan what the future will be (design phase) and then ultimately to implementing the plan (destiny phase).

I encourage your family to think of how you can use the discovery and dream phases of appreciative inquiry to lay the foundation for developing your farm transition plan.

Discovery Phase

During this phase, family members come together to share stories and experiences of the farm’s successes and positive moments throughout its history. This allows everyone to acknowledge and appreciate the strengths, values and achievements that have contributed to the farm’s success.

What are your historical points of pride? What is your farm’s mission statement? I know of a farm family in Pandora, Ohio, that has its history on a hidden website that family members can access. It shares the family genealogy, 500 pages of a family member’s daily journal, and the history of their sugar camp, potato business and the construction details of the farmstead, barns, corn crib and sugar camp.

Dream Phase

In this phase, family members work together to envision the future they want for the farm. During this time, each member of your family shares their individual goals and aspirations for the farm. This could also be described as the brainstorming phase. Remember, in brainstorming, there are no wrong answers — just the generation of ideas.

In our OSU Extension workshops, we stress the importance of each generation having the ability to provide input. I think it will surprise you how much positive momentum can occur from everyone’s collective ideas.

So, as you embark on the farm transition and estate planning process, I encourage you to examine how appreciative inquiry can create a positive and collaborative environment for your planning. This will lead to a smoother and more successful transition of your farm to the next generation.

If you would like to learn more about how we can help you, just drop me a line at marrison.2@osu.edu or access our website at farmoffice.osu.edu

To close, I would like to share a quote from Jack Canfield who stated, “By taking the time to stop and appreciate who you are and what you’ve achieved — and perhaps learned through a few mistakes, stumbles and losses — you actually can enhance everything about you. Self-acknowledgment and appreciation are what give you the insights and awareness to move forward toward higher goals and accomplishments.”