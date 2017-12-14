Another Winland mystery antique tool! Can you identify it?

Hello from Hazard!

Whoa! We received a slew of correct responses on Item No. 1095, shared by Charlie Wilson, of North Canton, Ohio, who calls it one of his favorite tools.

It’s a thread repair file. This one has eight sets of teeth, each cut to fit exactly into a specific thread pitch, to repaid a damaged thread on a bolt or anything else with external threads with no dies needed. As Wilson writes in his email, “Every old machinery restorer should have one in his workshop.”

Thanks to everyone who took the time to identify Item No. 1095: Keith Forster, Columbia Station, Ohio; Lewis Grimes; Wendell Cole, Lisbon, Ohio; Daniel P. Lash; Dennis Green, Akron; Ken Paynter, Zanesville, Ohio; David Hodges; Craig Thoricht; Terry Conry; Dale Broadwater, Madison, Ohio (who adds, “With a couple of these tools, a person can get themselves out of a lot of jams!”); Calvin Breyley, Streetsboro, Ohio; Jon Herman, New Philadelphia, Ohio; Adolph Nagler; Jim Marshall, Spencer, W. Va.; Rick Heaton; and James and David Miller, Louisville, Ohio.

Great response and probably a good Christmas gift idea to slip under the tree!



Since you did such a great job with Item No. 1095, we’ll turn to a true mystery item from Randy Winland, Prospect, Ohio, for Item No. 1096. It measures 7 inches long, and has some markings (but we’ll save that hint for next week if everyone is stumped).

Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. And if you’re on our website, you can also respond in a comment on our Hazard post.