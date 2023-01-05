“New year, new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately, we write it. The choice is ours.”

— Alex Morritt

The days turn into years more quickly than we can even begin to realize when we are young. With advancing years, we reach a vantage point of a new realization. This comes after climbing the ladder to that giant sliding board and sailing with both glee and fear toward what comes next.

Hold on

That trip is much shorter than it would appear while climbing the ladder to get where you are going.

A new year, a new calendar, a blank journal — these are things that have always filled me with wonder and anticipation. The entry in my first journal, when I was 9 and dying to turn 10, says this on page 1: this is going to be a year of really big things!

On the pages to come, that child with the purple pen proved otherwise, but her soul held the intent of positive, joyful happenings.

Awake each morning with gratitude for all possibilities, and take a moment to let your heart be happy for it. Because, as the old saying goes, attitude is everything.

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream,” said C.S. Lewis.

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been,” writes Ranier Maria Bilke.

Country singer-songwriter Brad Paisley: “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!”

“New Years’ resolution: to tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time,” writes James Agate.

Henry David Thoreau observed, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.”

As 2023 opens, revealing things that have never been, connect with the old while opening your heart to all things new. Celebrate the possibilities.