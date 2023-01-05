As the old saying goes…

By -
0
9
notebook and pen
(Death to the Stock Photo photo)

“New year, new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately, we write it. The choice is ours.”

— Alex Morritt

The days turn into years more quickly than we can even begin to realize when we are young. With advancing years, we reach a vantage point of a new realization. This comes after climbing the ladder to that giant sliding board and sailing with both glee and fear toward what comes next.

Hold on

That trip is much shorter than it would appear while climbing the ladder to get where you are going.

A new year, a new calendar, a blank journal — these are things that have always filled me with wonder and anticipation. The entry in my first journal, when I was 9 and dying to turn 10, says this on page 1: this is going to be a year of really big things!

On the pages to come, that child with the purple pen proved otherwise, but her soul held the intent of positive, joyful happenings.

Awake each morning with gratitude for all possibilities, and take a moment to let your heart be happy for it. Because, as the old saying goes, attitude is everything.

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream,” said C.S. Lewis. 

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been,” writes Ranier Maria Bilke.

Country singer-songwriter Brad Paisley: “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!”

“New Years’ resolution: to tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time,” writes James Agate.

Henry David Thoreau observed, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.”

As 2023 opens, revealing things that have never been, connect with the old while opening your heart to all things new. Celebrate the possibilities.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleResolutions for the rest of us
Next articlePennsylvania funding will protect Lake Erie Coastal Zone
Judith Sutherland, born and raised on an Ohio family dairy farm, now lives on a 70-acre farm not far from the area where her father’s family settled in the 1850s. Appreciating the tranquility of rural life, Sutherland enjoys sharing a view of her world through writing. Other interests include teaching, reading, training dogs and raising puppies. She and her husband have two children, a son and a daughter, and three grandchildren.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.