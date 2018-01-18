Ask FSA Andy about the youth loan program

Ohio Farm Service Agency celebrates and honors the life and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This day is also recognized as a national day of service.

According to the website www.nationalservice.gov, all Americans are called to work together to strengthen communities, create solutions to social problems and move us closer to King’s vision of a “beloved community.”

At the front lines of this work, are those who serve our community’s most beloved, our youth. 4-H mentors, FFA advisors, and local community organizations are doing the essential work of reaching out to young people.

These tireless and passionate leaders encourage our children and empower them to reach their dreams, discover their vocations, and be the best versions of themselves.

The USDA recognizes the value of youth development organizations and considers these organizations and their leaders as partners in helping young people achieve their goals.

One way we partner is through the Farm Service Agency Youth Loan program. FSA makes operating loans of up to $5,000 to eligible youth ages 10 to 20 years old to finance income-producing, agriculture-related projects.

To be eligible, the project must be initiated, developed and carried out by youths participating in 4-H clubs, FFA, tribal youth organizations or similar agricultural-affiliated groups.

The project must be planned and operated with the assistance of the organization advisor, produce sufficient income to repay the loan, and provide the youth with practical business and educational experience in agriculture-related skills.

This unique loan program provides youth with financial assistance to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture with the support of adult mentors in their communities who are advocating for their success.

King’s life of service and hope for the future is both an inspiration for young people, and motivation for us all to find new ways to support children as they navigate life’s challenges and discover their vocations.

To learn more about FSA youth loans, please visit www.fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA office. To locate an office near you, visit: http://offices.usda.gov.

That’s all for now,

FSA Andy