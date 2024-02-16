Calling all antique aficionados to solve the latest Hazard A Guess?

Hello from Hazard!

We received one more guess on Item No. 1264 last week. John McKinney wrote, “It’s the base for a spinner’s clock reel used to count yards of spun yarn. The reel is missing. Its axel would go through the hole in the front and engage a click counter.”

Item No. 1264. It was submitted by “Clutter Boss” in October with no additional information.

•••

We came to a rather quick agreement last week as multiple readers identified and explained the use of a spinner’s weasel, so it’s time to move on to another mystery. Although I’m not convinced our Hazard A Guess? savants will be stumped by Item No. 1265 either, as I’m certain I have seen these lying around antique and thrift shops.

Item No. 1265 was submitted by Mike Bradovich in December. He discovered it buried in the dirt while planting a tree in Lawrence County. The glass item has no markings on it and it measures about 4 inches tall by 3 inches wide.

Do you know what Item No. 1265 may have been used for? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post on our website farmanddairy.com or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.

•••

