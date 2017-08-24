Can you guess what this brass and aluminum antique tool is?

Hello from Hazard!

Somehow we missed a response from Kenneth Gates, of Bellevue, Nebraska, on Item No. 1085, who also knew it was an older shotgun shell reloading tool. Many thanks for reading us all the way out in the Cornhusker State, and taking the time to write!

John Sutherland, of Waynesburg, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1086, which belonged to his grandfather, a Scottish stone mason. We’ve featured it the past two weeks.

Now, we can tell you that the tool was used, in tandem with early cranes, to lift huge stones for bridges or foundations. Sutherland shared a hand-drawn illustration of how it was used, which we include this week.



No one responded to the item, but we’re glad he knew how it was used and shared that knowledge with us. Thank you!

John Tarleton, of Salem, Ohio, stopped by the office with Item No. 1087, which he bought at the Rogers Community Auction. No one has been able to tell him how it was used.

The end that opens and closes (on the left side of our photo) are two flat pieces made of brass. The rest of the arm is aluminum. There are no markings on the tool.

Do you know how it was used. Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.