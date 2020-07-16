Can you hazard a guess on this mystery metal tool?

Hello from Hazard!

Ri chard Bader, of Middletown, New York, writes that Item No. 1161 is a spool for a roll of barbed wire. He says you put a pipe through the two holes in the center and a person is on each side holding the pipe and walking to unroll the wire.

Richard said he held the end for many miles of wire and many torn pant legs and leg cuts. Thanks, Richard!

Leslie Peltier found the item on a walnut tree.

Athena Russell, of Tippecanoe, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1162. It has a small hole in the side that a screw goes in.

Do you know what the item is or how it is used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.