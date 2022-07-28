Can you hazard a guess on what this metal mystery tool could be?

Hello from Hazard!

Richard Botamer said Item No. 1220 is a carpet stretcher. He said it should have little spikes on the other side.

Richard is correct. Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted the item and said it is a “crab style” carpet or upholstery stretching tool, used to stretch carpet or webbing on chairs.

Steve Wilden submitted Item No. 1221. He said the family who bought his grandparents’ farm in 1974 (and still own the farm) recently found this tool in a shed there. He said it could have been there prior to 1974 and possibly made of brass.

Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!