Can you help us identify Item No. 1245?

ITEM NO. 1245
ITEM NO. 1245. Submitted photo.

Dean A. Smith, of Clyde, Ohio, said Item No. 1244 is a yoke that goes around a calf’s neck to keep it from jumping a fence.

Teri Horning sent us the item from the Frostville Museum and Historic Village, near North Olmsted, Ohio. The piece was donated to the museum, and they are stumped.

Take another look, and let us know if you agree with Dean.

• • •

Item No. 1245 was submitted by John Tarleton, of Salem, Ohio.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

Item No. 1245
ITEM NO. 1245 (top view). Submitted photo.

