Can you help us solve the mystery behind Item No. 1255?

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve received a couple more guesses on Item No. 1254 in its final week.

Larry Broestle, of North Royalton, Ohio, believes Item No. 1254 was used on a wood burner/coal stove to adjust the opening on the 6-inch flue pipe damper, and it is missing a spring.

Eric Sporysz, of Rockland, Pennsylvania, thinks Item No. 1254 looks like a very antique cattle bloat tool used for releasing built-up gasses that cause cattle bloat.

Jim Petrosky came across Item No. 1254 at his great uncle’s estate.

• • •

Item No. 1255 has been submitted by Linda Mueller, of Wadsworth, Ohio. She discovered it in an old shop of her dad’s. Can you help her determine what it is, and what it may have been used for?

