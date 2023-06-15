Can you identify Item No. 1250?

Hello from Hazard!

Tom Strickling, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, says Items No. 1249 are balloon molds that were dipped into latex. “Slightly bigger on the ‘stem end’ which made a piece that was slightly larger in diameter. This part is rolled down to create the ring on the end where you inflate the balloon,” Tom said.

Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1249. Randy said Tom is correct. The items are a pair of balloon molds — dipped in melted latex rubber, then allowed to dry after which the balloon would be taken off the mold.

• • •

Randy Winland also submitted Item No. 1250.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.