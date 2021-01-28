Can you identify this porcelain antique item?

Hello from Hazard!

Larry Kreh, of Bellevue, Ohio, says Item No. 1175 is a screw on a wire connector used in wiring electricity in houses or buildings. He said you cover it with friction tape and then plastic tape in a connector box.

Fred Behm, Oberlin, Ohio, agrees and says it is a device for twisting two or more electrical wires together to form a tight connection together. Removing the device, you then wind friction tape firmly and completely around the wire connection to make a good insulated connection. The industry now uses a similar conical spring device with a plastic sleeve over it to eliminate the need to tape, thus cutting down on time.

Timothy Kaminski also agrees and adds: “This is an early solderless connector used to splice electrical conductors together. You strip your wires about 1 inches, hold them even and screw this on clockwise. When it’s tight, you break off the stem by going the other way. Then you insulate with vinyl tape. This was not around long.”



It was submitted by Charlie Wilson, of North Canton, Ohio.

Dean Evans said a friend found Item No. 1176 in her mother’s house. It is porcelain and from the 1940s.

