Can you identify this wooden antique tool?

Hello from Hazard!

James D. Troxell, of Hudson, Ohio, said Item No. 1192 is a bullet mold.

Urey Mortimore thinks it is a testicular crimper for sterilizing animals.

Randy Winland, Prospect, Ohio; Larry Broestle, North Royalton, Ohio; and Don Scott said it is a crimping tool for copper and steel sleeves when splicing wires together for telephone or electric.

Winland said he has one that is a Pexto 59 splicing clamp.

Broestle writes, “It’s part of a tool for flaring copper or steel tubing. You put the size tubing in the jaw part, clamp down, and lock the end. There is another part that’s missing that fits over the tubing and flares it out.”

Linda Farnsworth Mueller, Wadsworth, Ohio, found the item in the old “engine room” shop on our family farm.

Mary Sonner recently purchased Item No. 1193 at an antique store. It is made of wood and is approximately 28 inches tall. The handle is 12 inches long. It has a pointed tip. Two metal pieces are present at the top of the main shaft. We have asked If you know what the item is or how it was used, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We could use some more items to be featured in our Hazard a Guess column. If you have anything, please send it our way.