Can you identify Winland’s mystery antique item?

Hello from Hazard!

Dave Miller emailed us on Item No. 1097. He writes he vaguely remembers something similar being used by his uncle years ago. He believes it could be a pipe ash tray.

Sheryl Hawthorne, of Lisbon, Ohio, shared the item with us. Anyone want to agree or disagree?

Item 1098 comes from Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio. Randy knows what this is, but do you? The item is 6 inches long.

