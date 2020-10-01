Can you name either of these two antique mystery tools?

Hello from Hazard!

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, submitted Item No. 1166. Bader thinks it is a commercial butter worker he bought from a creamery that closed in 1954. Two people, one on each side, were needed to move the roller back and forth.

Charles Prunty Jr., of Mount Olive, West Virginia, says it is a wallpaper glue applicator table. The ones he has used are mounted to the roll of wallpaper and then fed through and under the big roller. In the tray or table, was glue.

We didn’t hear anything on Item No. 1167, so we’ll move on to Item No. 1168. It was submitted by Gary Ruggles, from North Jackson, Ohio.

Do you know what it is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We could also use some mystery items. If you have any mystery items, send them our way.