Can you name this antique item?

Hello from Hazard!

We had several readers confirm Item 1189 is a cream separator, but there are parts missing.

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York; Jan Reinhardt, of Spencer, Ohio; and Richard Ward, of Mogadore, Ohio, all agreed with Dennis Graham who said it is a cream separator last week.

Ward still has one in his basement. He said there are usually two spouts for the milk and cream to come out into the bucket.

Reinhardt says the crank had to be cranked at approximately 60 turns per minute and many farms didn’t have a clock with a second hand, so they would count “one Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Mississippi, etc.”

Gary Drake’s son saw the item at a cabin in Homer, Alaska.

Thank you to all who responded!

Ralph Farnsworth, of New Haven, Vermont, submitted Item No. 1190 quite so time ago.

Do you know what the item is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We could use some more items to be featured in our Hazard a Guess column. If you have anything, please send it our way.