Can you name this Hazard a Guess Tool Submission?

Hello from Hazard!

Jim Beardsley emailed and thinks Item No. 1124 is a pair of battery pliers.

Monroe Harbage, from Plain City, Ohio, submitted the item. Monroe also suspects they are battery pliers.

Do you agree?

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, picked up Item No. 1125 at a yard sale. It is 9 inches in diameter, 6 1/2 inches in height when closed and weighs 12 pounds. There is a lever on the side that you can move to any hole on the disk. The peg on top has a handle and moves back and forth.

Do you know how this was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.