Can you name this mystery KD Tool part?

Hello from Hazard!

Ben Strohmeyer, of Carrollton, Ohio, and Dennis Graham confirmed Item No. 1149 is a butter worker. Dennis says he was picking up product at Raytec Manufacturing in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, last Tuesday and there was one in the lobby — larger and with four legs.

David White and Philip Grimm, both of Malvern, Ohio, say the item looks to be a sifter tray.

Jeff and Becky Wuthrick, of Alliance, Ohio, submitted the item.

Charlie Wilson, of North Canton, Ohio, sent us Item No. 1150. The item has a KD Tool part number. It’s about 3 1/2 inches across, has four legs, each with a different end.

Know what it is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.