Can you name this mystery KD Tool part?

By -
0
161

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1149

Ben Strohmeyer, of Carrollton, Ohio, and Dennis Graham confirmed Item No. 1149 is a butter worker. Dennis says he was picking up product at Raytec Manufacturing in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, last Tuesday and there was one in the lobby — larger and with four legs.
David White and Philip Grimm, both of Malvern, Ohio, say the item looks to be a sifter tray.
Jeff and Becky Wuthrick, of Alliance, Ohio, submitted the item.

 

 

Charlie Wilson, of North Canton, Ohio, sent us Item No. 1150. The item has a KD Tool part number. It’s about 3 1/2 inches across, has four legs, each with a different end.
Know what it is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.