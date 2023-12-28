Can you solve the mystery behind Item No. 1262?

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve got a new mystery to solve this week as Item No. 1262 comes to us from Bill Puckett, of Parma, Ohio.

Item No. 1262 is packaged in a Carboloy Products box. It has seven copper-colored, 1 2/3-inch, 4.4-ounce round disks. Six of the disks have an indentation and one is solid. It also has three small screws in a tube, one long screw and three 1 2/3-inch small metal rollers with a screw hole in the middle of them and a longer slit for something to be inserted.

Do you know what Item No. 1262 is and how it may have been used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.