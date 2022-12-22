Can you verify what our newest antique tool was used for?

Hello from Hazard and Merry Christmas!

Dennis Graham, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, said Item No. 1233 sure looks like a wooden “pipe” from an antique pipe organ that he has in his “stuff” collection from a church in Greensburg. He has had this for more than 30 years, and it is almost 3 feet tall.

Wayne Swartz, Uniontown, Pennsylvania, said it looks like it is a handle for the brake on an old horse-drawn road wagon or early stagecoach.

John Parks, of Steubenville, Ohio, submitted the item. It has a date of 11-1-1927 on it.

Item No. 1234 comes from A.F. Fritz, of Valencia, Pennsylvania. He says no one knows what the item is. He knows it isn’t a hay fork. It is very sharp, so he thinks it may be for cutting ice, but he would like to know what others think.

Do you know what the item is or how the item is used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.