Check out our latest mystery antique tool. Can you name it?

Hello from Hazard!

We were waiting on Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, to reveal Item No. 1154. He said the item was correctly identified by George H. Wimmer, of Tidiote, Pennsylvania, as a bottle capper for glass beer or root beer bottles home brew.

This was also confirmed by Robert Rauhauser, of Thomasville, Pennsylvania.

We said last week Leroy Raber, of Millersburg, Ohio, thinks Item No. 1155 is a crab laster used by a cobbler to make shoes.

Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted the item.

We will move on to a new item, submitted by Mose Shetler, of Conneaut, Ohio. Item No. 1156 measures 3 3/4 inches long, and there is a threaded bolt in the handle to turn for closing the front jaw. The jaw has a tiny spring and doesn’t open more than 1/8 of an inch. The name on the handle is “A. Budly M.F.G. Co. Menominee, Mich. Pat. May 29, 1934.”

Does anyone know what this tool is used for? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.