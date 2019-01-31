Cleveland Boat Show is snowed out

Snowed out is the best way to describe the recent Cleveland Boat Show, widely considered the region’s biggest and best place for shoppers who are looking to get into boating or perhaps upgrade to something new.

Dealers and venders report that the usual crowds were anything but as the temperatures dropped, the predicted heavy snows fell, and the winds blew hard.

In short, Mother Nature took the wind out of this year’s sails. The next best boat shows are local marine dealer spring events and the upcoming Akron Boat Show set for March 1, 2, and 3 at the Knight Center.

According to Lake Erie Marine Trades Association officials who sponsor the annual Akron show, visitors can expect extended Cleveland deals and plenty to see and do.

Workshops

Two workshop opportunities are available in northeast Ohio this spring for individuals who are interested in becoming certified Passport to Fishing instructors.

Both workshops are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildlife District Three Headquarters, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron.

The dates are March 22 and March 23. Participants are only required to attend one class.

Workshops are free but pre-registration is required as seating is limited. Call Ken Fry, ODNR Division of Wildlife at 330-245-3030.

Participants must be at least 18 and will be required to participate in a background check. By becoming certified instructors, attendees will help connect youths with the outdoors.

Resources available to instructors include grants, equipment, brochures and training.

Passport to Fishing

Passport to Fishing was developed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and adopted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation.

Workshops teach volunteers the basics of fishing and how to run a four-station fishing program with a fishing event.

These instructors then go back to their communities, with a written curriculum and training aids, to teach youngsters and beginning anglers the basics of fishing.

Read more about Ohio’s Passport to Fishing Program at wildohio.gov.