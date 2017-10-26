Cold front

We are soon to be facing another winter, God willing. I say that because I suppose it’s better than not sticking around for one.

As a native Midwesterner, I am duty bound to say I adore four seasons of weather. This is true, within reason.

I enjoy shimmering summer, glorious autumn and winter for about one week.

Winter should last from Christmas Eve (white Christmas) to midday New Year’s Eve then blow off just in time to allow the wearing of cute cocktail dresses without the need for puffy down jackets over the top.

Form

Growing up I knew early the fight of function in not freezing to death versus fashion. Every morning, I walked past an entire closet full of good, solid midwestern choices so I could sashay into school in a sleeveless down vest and tennis shoes.

No boots, hats, or gloves could mar my fashion statement which was basically freezing but fabulous. If only in my own mind. To her credit that was no reflection on my mother. She tried.

By high school, if you are too dumb to know you’re cold, mama can’t help you. As an adult-type person (most days), I now insist for my own loved ones a complete set of warm clothes — coat, hat, gloves, appropriate footwear — in a vehicle in case of emergency.

Winter is not the time to be running around in flip-flops and a hoodie. Sometimes you have to exit the vehicle. It is best to be prepared.

This is especially true when traveling with young children.

Granted, I am not one to lecture about cold preparedness without mentioning that over the years we actually had the fuel oil that heated the house run out before the scheduled delivery. I remember layering our toddler in thermals and zippered fleece pajamas and a hat and tucking him in between us all the while swearing that the collective grandmas would have our hides if they knew the baby was in an unheated house.

Later during his Boy Scout years, he aced those Polar Bear camp outs so I suppose all that early preparation paid off.

As for myself, I have grown from the too cool to prepare for cool weather to being completely ensconced in down and wool from head to toe.

My favorite winter attire is wool socks, warm leggings, layers of cotton and flannel, a wool jacket and a hat. In a perfect world, only my eyes would show.

Warm

Autumn has been holding out this year with warm days and comfortably cool nights. Still I have carefully counted my wool socks and look forward to layering on the warmth.

This is the Midwest and warm doesn’t last. In addition to our declaration of love for all four seasons, comes our second most heralded midwestern line.

Don’t like the weather? Just wait a few minutes. It will change.