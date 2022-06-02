DairyPalooza celebrates 10 years

Although it was a long time coming, the 10th anniversary of DairyPalooza took place at the Wayne County Fairgrounds April 30.

It was a “leap of faith” as the committee began making plans back in the winter. However, not one soul was willing to dismiss the idea of planning the big goals needed to undertake the project.

Although our surroundings are somewhat rustic and possibly lack some technology, we delivered on our promise of “making the best better” for this special anniversary. Our purple color reflected that of champions in all our publicity, and the fact that complimentary halters and souvenir T-shirts were also coordinated in that shade.

Palooza began as a simple idea for dairy club members to learn through hands-on activities. The Grammers were generous and provided their farm as our first setting. As they say, the rest is history.

Then, through the generosity and support of so many volunteers, educators and businesses, we quickly grew by leaps and bounds.

So for 2022, we reflected on our memories and even a display of all the T-shirts.

The morning program was consumed with the Q and A topics and a writing workshop dedicated to thank yous. The afternoon program content included multiple workshops for all ages on all subjects related to a dairy 4-H project.

However, there was another on animal welfare by Dr. Pempeck of OSU and others that included an actual udder and repro tract.

Even Cloverbuds were offered a separate program with superhero dairy capes, flag folding, creating a dairy feed ration, plus artistry as they painted their favorite cow.

The program included adult sessions on social media, showmanship guidelines, dairy products and state updates.

Dairy Palooza is a one-of-a-kind event not offered in any other state.

It does not take place without the efforts and quality time provided by our planning committee of Lisa Gress (chairwoman), Mike Janik, Julie Martig, Eileen Wolf, Sarah Thomas, Sherry Smith and myself.

If you would like to view our programs and a special celebration video, visit our Facebook page, Ohio 4-H Dairy Palooza.

Whether you were a seasoned attendee at Dairy Palooza or this was your first time, the focus of the day was to educate and train all attendees to become “champions” with and for their dairy projects. That purple halter is just a beginning to what happens at the rope’s end!