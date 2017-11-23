Developing and calculating grit

Back in the late 1960s, Hollywood released the classic film, True Grit. It featured John Wayne as the potbellied U.S. Marshal. He earned an Oscar for his portrayal of Rooster Cogburn.

As a matter of fact, he was so believable that many of us could hardly separate reality from his fictitious role.

Today, he is still revered by Baby Boomers as an American theatrical hero.

Once again, the word grit has entered our vocabulary in a best selling book by Angela Duckworth, Ph.D., Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance.

In it, she studies non-IQ competencies including self-control and grit as predictors of success. The research includes West Point Cadets, Green Berets, National Spelling Bee finalists, novice teachers, sales people and students.

Her TED talk on this subject has turned Duckworth into quite the self-help “star.”

Grit equations

Let me simplify her equations that foster the process of developing “true grit.” Even if you are mathematically challenged, you will note that skill shows up in both:

Talent + Effort = Skill

Skill + Effort = Achievement

She suggests there are two ways to grow grit.

One is from the “inside out” by developing Interests and practicing them with connections to a greater purpose.

The other is from the “outside in” which involves parents, families, mentors, teachers and coaches. Logically, If we are immersed in a culture of grit, we acquire grit.

The first step is developing an interest, the second step is practicing to get better, followed by discovering a greater purpose, and then finally an expectation of success.

Even as positive as these steps can appear, there are also the downsides to being gritty like stubbornness and trying to solve unsolvable puzzles.

Across all her research groups, Duckworth found that the ones who made it through and did their best were not always the smartest, but they were the grittiest.

The grittiest

In that case, the grittiest people I know are involved with agriculture and farming.

As a matter of fact, anyone who would take on Mother Nature and Uncle Sam at the same time may be the grittiest of all.

My big question is, how Duckworth could discount farmers and not consider using them for a research group?

So here I am assuming my own conclusions but it should be obvious that I find her concepts worth studying and sharing.

Evidently, others do too and that is why her book has been a best seller. If you would like to discover how gritty you are, the grit test is a part of her TED talk.

I took it out of curiosity.

Most of my friends would probably understand that I am not touched by the “genius gene,” but I have always valued and respected effort in the role they play as a predictor of success.

Maybe grit is just a trendy term used to dress up a new version of what we all know to be the truth when it comes to endurance. Words are powerful and we manipulate them to express ideas.

On the other hand, it could be the perfect antidote to silence those exclamations of “I quit!” It’s so tough!”

So bring on the popcorn, play that old movie, let me see how Rooster Cogburn and John Wayne demonstrate true grit.

After all, they had the answers long before we overcomplicated it with theories and books.