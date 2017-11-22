Do something for someone else this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the most revered of all of our freedoms.

It’s hard to argue with the value of such a treasure. It’s all about family, friends, faith, and more.

Indeed, it is the appointed day on which we each can offer and share our thanks for so many things that we are blessed with.

Family

Dianne and I have always tried hard to bring our girls and their families to the table — a growing challenge as grandchildren find their way through relationships, travels, careers, and the need to share time with the other side of their own families.

Nevertheless, regardless of who shares our turkey topped table, my commands still hold a level of respect.

All of us, me included, must leave our phones somewhere other than in our pockets, ringers off and out of reach.

And too, we each must verbally offer thanks for something or someone who or which has affected us in a positive way.

Thanksgiving is also the day each year that gives me reason to think back to the people and activities that planted seeds of appreciation for my access to the outdoor pursuits.

Hunting

Indeed, Thanksgiving was a special day which I looked forward to because it meant a morning of rabbit hunting with cousins and one or two uncles.

I started hunting in the 1950s, when my late uncle, Russ Doan, lent me a shotgun and made sure I could get out several times each fall. I give thanks to him for his generosity.

As the years passed, I was fortunate enough to continue the practice of chasing bunnies with a cousin, sons-in-laws, grandsons, and good buddies in varied amounts as other interests affected the roster.

The last several years I’ve invested my Thanksgiving mornings in raising funds to assist those whose fortunes haven’t been as generous as mine.

Auction

I take part in the annual auction conducted by the Brunch Bunch, a group of Kent, Ohio, volunteers who work their behinds off gathering a wide and impressive range of great items to sell.

It’s the 49th year of the Brunch Bunch auction and we fully expect to earn and present some significant checks to a mix of charities that in turn make significant differences in not only Kent, but across Portage County.

If any readers would like to participate, please stop into the Kent State Conference Center and hotel in downtown Kent, Nov. 23. The auction runs from 8 a.m.-noon.

We’ll be selling everything from gift baskets to getaways, prime entertainment and sporting event tickets, and well, who knows.

If you want to really be thankful for something, be thankful for the opportunity to do something for someone else. It feels good.