Do you know what Item No. 1264 is?

Hello from Hazard!

We received one more guess on Item No. 1263. Levi Jenkins’ guess what that it is either a wooden spatula to spread icing on a cake or it may be used to work butter after it is made.

Dean A. Smith, of Clyde, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1263, writing it is a flax knife for harvesting flax grain. He got it from his Grandmother Erma Mercer.

We’ve got a real mystery on our hands with Item No. 1264. It was submitted by “Clutter Boss” in October with no additional information.

Do you know what Item No. 1264 may have been used for?

