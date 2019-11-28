Fishing league has high payouts

Thanksgiving is the most travelled holiday of the year and without question, the absolute best excuse for family gatherings, sharing good news, and indulging in once-a-year activities.

Whether that might be a flag football game, card game, or rabbit hunt, it is the right day for it.

Thanksgiving is also the perfect day to share memories of loved ones past, hopes for the future, and in some way, make a difference in someone else’s life.

One of the things that takes place at our table on each Thanksgiving is the expectation that each of us shall tell the rest of us one thing he or she is particularly thankful for.

I feel strongly that this sharing at the table is appropriate and a reminder of why we celebrate this holiday. I wish everyone in earshot that your Thanksgiving is day shared with family, friends, tradition and good times.

Kent brunch

Here in Portage County, Thanksgiving day brings hundreds out to a morning full of sharing at the annual Kent Brunch Bunch auction held at the Kent State Hotel and Conference Center in downtown Kent from 8 a.m. till noon.

This event is one of the most enjoyable and successful charity actions in the region and beside the fellowship and thousands raised (and put to a better use), comes the most inspiring warmth one can ever hope to find on this annual day of thanks.

The Brunch Bunch is nothing new. In fact, it’s been held for over 50 years and continues to do what it was created to do by three buddies, who thought the holiday morning was a perfect time to do something that might benefit persons less fortunate.

Please feel free to join the fun and perhaps be the high bidder on one or more of unique items.

New fishing league

Coming soon is a brand new big-money bass fishing tournament trail. Readers who think catching few big fish can’t be worth much more than a couple “hold- em-high” photos and maybe some short-lived bragging rights. Well, they can think again and then start drooling over what members of a spanking new professional fishing league might find on the list of tournament prizes.

Indeed, the new National Professional Fishing League proposes to present winners of each tournament some rather significant prize money and another $250,000 to the season-ending event champion. Tournaments are to begin in March 2021.

Read on: the league is designed to attract just 125 serious bass anglers who also may hold real jobs. The planned entry fees are high and the prizes are too.

According to published information, the design of the new league and the goal of the owners is to put significant prize money in the pockets of one third of the participants in each tournament. That’s 44 anglers who will share payouts of $50,000 to $9,000.

The entry fee for each tournament is to be $5,000. Those interested should apply to the National Professional Fishing League online.

Videos

Anglers suffering cabin fever might want to go online where they can find some very entertaining and highly educational videos hosted and produced by Tom Beloy, a young and upcoming inland angler who not only knows what he’s talking about but shares it in easy to understand video presentations. Check them out and become a better angler.