Happy almost New Year!

For those keeping track (aren’t we all?), the pandemic is officially almost 2 years old — so we have that going for us.

It has also been brought to my attention that 1980 and 2022 are further apart than 1980 and 1939 were.

I’m going to need a minute. Those two things do go together because I think that sometimes it is comforting to feel … small.

Everything we are going through has probably been gone through before. Our reality is but one of many since time began. God willing, this will continue.

With that in mind, I continue my tradition, or lack thereof, of not making resolutions.

Look, I know me. I am probably NOT going to be an entirely different person come Jan. 1. I’ve been doing this for quite some time now. It has not happened yet.

Instead, I try to focus on what the coming year can do for me — or more appropriately — how I can make the best of the life I am living and the time we are, God willing, given?

I will be present. Spending my days thinking about tomorrow, next week, next year or when I lose weight, pay that off or reach a certain milestone is all a form of wishing life away. Have goals but enjoy this moment, too.

I will associate with people who are positive and have a positive impact on their community.

I will continue to laugh more and complain less. Everyone has issues and inconveniences — I will not take this personally. A quick vent about the state of affairs is healthy. Letting it ruin my whole day is not.

I will be more cognizant of self-sabotaging behaviors. I know what works for me physically — far (FAR) less sugar, more water, ample rest. I am going to make these things a priority.

I will continue to have good boundaries. “No” is a complete sentence — 700 other words to explain why I said “no” are not necessary. I will try for “no thank you” since I was raised right. Otherwise, it’s still no.

I will communicate with others and not assume my family and friends just “know” what I want or need. People cannot read our minds. They also cannot necessarily read sighs, frustrated door slamming, or passive aggression. Use your words. It is amazing how many problems can be solved with good spoken communication.

Most important for 2022 — and any year — I will embrace change. Clinging to dreams of how things “used to be” is not healthy. We are meant to learn, grow, and move forward in life as our children and other loved ones.

On that note, I will not stress about things I cannot control. I will, instead, lean into comfort and compromise when going through these things. It is important to have boundaries but also to be willing to bend.

I will not take loved ones for granted. We have lost so many and tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Make time — real time — to spend with loved ones.

I will endeavor to build socialization into my regular schedule. Family and friends are too precious not to.

I will be sure to save my best self for those closest to me. Do not allow yourself to treat loved ones with less care than you give to strangers. Yes this includes eye rolling. That one is specific to me. I am a work in progress.

As we head into another trip around the sun (Lord willing), we can be positive that there are good things ahead — or we can be negative because there will be some sadness too.

When even remotely possible — choose to be happy. Today and every day of any calendar year, let’s count the blessings we do have, laugh as much as possible at the curveballs life throws at us, and above all else, try to enjoy the ride.