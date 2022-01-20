Hazard a guess at how this antique metal item was used

Hello from Hazard!

We had one more correct response on Item No. 1203. Jim Moffet agreed it was a fence stretcher, missing some parts.

The item was submitted by Lowell Reed, Cowansville, Pennsylvania.

Shirley Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1204.

Do you know what the item is and how it is used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

Our stack of Hazard items is running low. If you have something you would like identified, email or mail a picture to the above address.