Hazard a guess on our newest antique metal item

We had another guess come in on Item No. 1216. Richard Powell, Massillon, Ohio, said it is a dead end clamp for high tension electric lines. He said there is a ball socket missing.

Ed Pizzino, Hopedale, Ohio, found the item on a farm in the mud in an area that had not been touched for over 100 years.

Darryl Geary said Item No. 1217 is used for stabilizing a metal fence post. It is driven into the ground along with the fence post. John Paglialunga, St. Clairsville, Ohio, agrees with Darryl. He said you pound the item into the ground then put you fence post into the center hole, and this makes your fence post sturdier.

John Boles found the item dumped on the hillside behind his house in Elyria.

Item No. 1218 comes from Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio.

Item No. 1218 comes from Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio.