Hazard a guess on this antique cast iron mystery item

Hello from Hazard!

David Kasminsky, of Akron, Ohio, hazards a guess on Item No. 1102, saying it could by a do-it-yourself cane, using improvised parts from two things (drill bit and wooden piece from another tool). Since his is the only guess on the item, which we’ve been featuring for several weeks, if this isn’t the use, it will go down as a true mystery item.

Bob Brown, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, found it in a shed. Sorry, Bob!



We’ll move along to a new item shared with us by Blackie Sleeva, Flushing, Ohio. Item No. 1103 is about 3 1/4 inches high with two separate chambers (one accessed from the top and the other from the bottom). There is also a hole that goes through the center. It also has a brass filler plug on the bottom and brass nozzle on top. It’s made of cast iron and is heavy, Sleeva adds.

Can anyone help Blackie identify the item?

Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.co m; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also find Hazard a Guess on our website, www.farmanddairy.com, by keyword searching for “Hazard.”