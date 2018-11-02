Hazard a Guess? We’re on a roll!!

Hello from Hazard-land!

I love it when we’re on a roll! You all quickly identified Item No. 1115 as a sheet metal crimping pliers. It’s used to bend sheet metal for roofing, furnace work, etc.

Emailing us with their quick response were Laurie Scotka; Monroe Harbage, of Plain City, Ohio; Bill Grimm, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; and David Pietro, who added the screws are for setting the depth of the bend.

Floyd Beatty, of Claysville, Pennsylvania, also wrote in with the correct answer.

Our thanks, too, to Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, for sharing his stash of hazard-ous items with us!

Since we gave you two easy weeks, we’ll test you on this item that is a mystery to Winland. There are no markings on the tool, which is 14 inches long. It has a hammer head, with jaws that open and appear to crease or bend something, Winland says, as they are not sharp or close enough together to cut. There’s also a sharp point, similar to a nail head that lines up with a round opening, as if to puncture or indent something.

Do you know how Item No. 1116 was used?

Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.