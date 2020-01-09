Hazard returns with a wooden antique tool. Can you name it?

Way back in the Dec. 19 issue we said we’d give Item No. 1148 one more week.

It’s been more than a week and several readers wrote in with guesses. Lynn Bell, of Junction City, Ohio, said it is a bundler used to stretch rubber bands over several long, small objects to bind them together to make them more manageable. She said it could have been used for flowers or vegetables — probably used for something bulky.

Larry Peachey, of Williston, South Carolina, wonders if this is a tool to shape and size uppers for boots or shoes.

Ron Nader believes this is a countering machine for the racing pigeon sport. He said years ago the pigeon club would use this to put the rubber counter mark on the pigeon’s foot when entering the pigeon in a race. The four prongs, when closed, would enable the operator to put the counter mark on it. He would push the handle down and open the counter mark. The pigeon handler would put the pigeon’s leg in the machine and hit the switch, it then would pop the counter mark on the pigeon’s foot. The counter mark is numbered and recorded along the pigeon’s seamless leg band. The pigeon is then placed in the crates to be shipped to the race. When the pigeon arrives home from the race, the owner would remove the counter mark and record the arrival time.

Thanks to all who responded! Byce Auctions submitted the item.

Jeff and Becky Wuthrick, of Alliance, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1149. It is about 3 feet long and it slopes toward the narrow end. The stick in the middle can move back and forth.

Know what it is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.