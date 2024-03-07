Help us identify Item No. 1266

Hello from Hazard!

The most agreed-upon guess for Item No. 1265 was that it’s a 1940s- or 1950s-era candy container made to look like a replica of a lantern. We didn’t receive any new guesses last week, so we’re moving on to a new mystery.

Item No. 1266 was submitted by Western Columbiana County Historical Society at the end of December along with several other tools with missing or faded, unreadable tags from its museum.

The first item in this series, Item No. 1266, features a flat wooden surface with a post protruding from a hole in the center and a handle at one end. It measures 8.75 inches long, 6 inches across the top and 6.5 inches across the bottom. It looks like it may have been connected to or possibly broken off of something.

Do you recognize Item No. 1266 and can you tell us how it may have been used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post on our website farmanddairy.com or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.