Help us unravel the mystery behind this estate sale treasure

Hello from Hazard!

We still haven’t had any responses yet on Item No. 1250. Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted the item. Randy knows what the item is, so we will reveal it. According to Randy, the item is a hair pincher. It was heated and then used with thin pieces of paper to either straighten or make a ringlet in hair.

• • •

Will Kienzle, of Fairview Park, Ohio, found Item No 1251 in a box of tools he bought at an estate sale. It is cast iron on the back side.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.