During the Civil War and the two decades immediately following, a series of great economic changes occurred in the United States that virtually revolutionized the life of the nation.

Between 1860 and 1890, the railroads were extended across the continent to produce a national transportation system.

Almost simultaneously, the extension of the telegraph and telephone networks made possible speedy and certain continental communication. Of incalculable importance was the telephone, the invention of Alexander Graham Bell, a 29-year-old Scotland-born Canadian American.

Teacher of the deaf

The early interest of young “Aleck,” as his family knew him, was in the teaching of speech to the deaf, an interest which was the direct result of his father’s influence. The elder Bell devoted his skill and knowledge to the mechanics of sound and is regarded as a pioneer teacher of speech to the deaf.

Alexander worked with his father in Scotland, and after emigrating to Canada to find a healthier climate, he was asked to become a professor of vocal physiology at Boston University.

While teaching in Boston, he became acquainted with the theories of the German physicist Hermann von Helmholtz who had described the method of which the inner ear responded to differences in pitch.

Bell’s invention of the telephone stemmed from his conviction that soundwave vibrations could be converted into electric current, and that at the other end of the circuit, the current could be reconverted into identical sound waves. Thus, he believed, it was possible to establish communications which would operate at the speed of light.

While Bell was teaching at Boston University, Johann Philipp Reis was working in a laboratory, in Frankfurt, Germany. He had developed an apparatus which could alter an electric current through sound power. His device functioned successfully in the laboratory producing audible sounds, but did not transmit speech. The difficulty was a failure to grasp the need for a vibratory mechanism at both the transmitting and receiving ends of the circuit.

Basement lab

Much of Bell’s early experiments were conducted in a clammy-grim basement laboratory in a house, in Salem, Massachusetts, where several witch trials had been held during Colonial times. In early 1875, he rented a more pleasant attic space on Court Street in Boston.

Here, he developed an “electric speaking telephone,” but the human voice was not strong enough to produce the necessary adulatory electric current. After additional experiments, he was able to give his loyal and trusted laboratory assistant, Thomas A. Watson, the necessary instructions for building an electromagnetic transmitter and receiver.

At this point in his career, Bell was lacking in funds to build the necessary apparatus. Fortunately, two men, leather merchant Thomas Sanders and lawyer Gardiner Hubbard, who both had deaf children taught by Bell, expressed their gratitude and offered support.

Initial success

In 1876, the first voice communication was made by means of impulses transmitted through wires when Bell, as a result of a laboratory accident, called out to his assistant, “Watson, please come here, I want you.”

Watson was on another floor of the building with the receiver apparatus and distinctly heard Bell’s utterance. The date was March 10, 1876. Bell’s theoretical ideas and his mechanical abilities were in perfect sink and he had developed the telephone.

The Bell telephone was patented No. 174-465 in 1876 and was exhibited at the Philadelphia Centennial International Exposition in that year. It was hardly a perfect instrument. It had a liquid transmitter which delivered a feeble electric current and made the instrument cumbersome and sensitive to motion.

Even so, it was the most remarkable of all the exhibits, causing Brazilian Emperor Dom Pedro II to exclaim, “It Talks!” This statement found its way to the front pages of numerous newspapers.

Improvements in Bell’s instrument were soon forthcoming, especially the carbon granule transmitter credited to Thomas A. Edison with technical improvements in the telephone, it was soon possible to realize Bell’s 1878 prediction that a great system of connecting lines would be established so that individuals could communicate with one another in the same city and across the nation.

Bell telephone system

Within a decade, the framework of the Bell Telephone system was established. In 1892, the first long-distant telephone line between New York City and Chicago was opened but could only handle one call at a time.

America’s first official transcontinental call took place in 1915, when Bell, on the 15th floor of the AT&T building in New York City, called Watson who was in the Bell building almost 3,000 miles away in San Francisco. And Oct. 11, 1920, the last full-service hand-cranked telephone system in the urban areas went out of business as 440 telephone customers in Bryant Pond, Maine, were switched over to direct dial service. Some rural areas used the “hand-crank phone on the wall” until the late 1930s.

Bell became an American citizen in 1882 and lived until Aug. 2, 1922. Western Union offered him $25 million for the patent rights only to be outbid by AT&T.

Successful life

His successful career as an inventor was matched by his gentle disposition, being a philanthropist, and his activities as an educator of the deaf. Among his other inventions were the photo phone, telephone probe, spectrophone and tetrahedral kite. He was also associated with the wax cylinder record for phonographs.

The telephone was used in innovative ways in its early history. Customers of the Bell system received news, weather reports, the correct time and even church services for the ill. The hallmark of the telephone, well into the 20th century, was the party line and the inevitable eavesdropping that ensued.

Telephone companies tried to stop the practice as bad manners, but listening in was a popular pastime. The telephone has become a device of immense social value as well as a device to transmit political and economic information to all corners of the nation. That’s your history!