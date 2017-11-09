How was this antique tool used? Hazard a guess!

Hello from Hazard!

In addition to the last two weeks’ responses, we received one more correct response via our website from Bill Melega on Item No. 1090, the ignition wire cutter and terminal crimper, submitted by Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio.

Melega says the tool was used “back when terminal wire came in rolls. AKA hot rodders used them to crimp the (rajah) terminals.”

Thanks, Bill! (And a great reminder that if you don’t see your print Farm and Dairy, you can always check on our Hazards online under the “Columns” header lower on our homepage.

We also had prompt responses on Item No. 1091, which was first featured last week, submitted by Lowell Reed, of Cowansville, Pennsylvania.

Roy Schiebel, of Cabot, Pa., and David Roenigk, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, both knew Reed’s gadget was a torch lamp lighter for lighting natural gas chandeliers or gas streetlights.

(And they sure were speedy with their answers! I think their emails came in as soon as they received their papers! Thanks, guys!)

And so we turn back to the stash of photos supplied by Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, for a new featured item, Item No. 1092. And we might be taking pity on your again, because we think many of you will know how it’s used.

So let’s hear it: Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. And if you’re on our website, you can also respond in a comment on our Hazard post.