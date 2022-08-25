Identify our newest antique metal tool

Hello from Hazard!

We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1222 that we revealed last week — rope maker, used for restringing line on fishing reels, apple peeler and a sharpener for sickle bar mowers.

Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, agrees it is used in rope making. He said it twists the strands into a rope by turning the handle.

Bob Diest, of Beverly, Ohio, submitted the item.

William Logsdon, of Salem, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1223.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!