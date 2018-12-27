It’s show season for boats

It’s show time and four of the best are on stage in the next few weeks. Too bad, however, that three of the four are set for the same weekend.

Interested boaters and sportsmen can take their pick or plan to attend a couple over the long weekend.

Cleveland

The Cleveland Mid-America Boat Show will run just four days this year, from Jan. 17-21, 2019.

As always, the show will be held at the IX Center, next door to Cleveland Airport.

Show hours are Thursday and Friday, noon-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cleveland Boat Show is known nationally as a leading consumer show.

Unlike a tire-kicking event, this show is built for buyers because it jump starts boat production and dealer sales by offering the best rebates and buyer incentives of the year.

Smart buyers who need to make a trade in order to close the deal on a new craft should bring along a truthful description of the trade as well as a photograph or two.

Lake Erie is alive and well when it comes to walleye fishing. In fact, the fishing is nothing short of “the good old days” times two.

Increased interest has driven big lake anglers to look at heavy-duty and carefree aluminum boats more than ever.

This should be a banner year for fishing boat sales.

Dalton show

Also running the same mid-month weekend is this year’s edition of the Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show.

It will be held in the impressive Mount Hope Event Center on State Route 241 south of Dalton, Ohio, Jan. 17-19.

Show hours are Thursday, 2-9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

This show is clearly one of the best, if not the best sport show to be found statewide.

Lots to see and touch, great displays, and all the destinations we all hope to see at a show.

I suggest this show for anyone interested in doing an Ontario spring black bear hunt or a Canadian summer fishing trip. There will be several outfitters present.

Niagara Falls

And still another January show is available for the traveling angler.

The Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo is on tap January 18-20.

Hours are Friday, 1-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The only reason for mentioning this somewhat distant show is the growing interest in big water fishing for Lake Ontario’s trophy salmon and trout.

Besides that, the show is held at the Niagara Falls, USA, downtown convention center. Add to the show a short walk two blocks north for an amazing view of the falls and enjoy several other nearby attractions.

Akron

Lastly, boat shoppers who couldn’t make a decision at the Cleveland Boat Show can plan to attend the Akron Boat and Watersports Show at the John S. Knight Center March 1-3.