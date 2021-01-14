Hazard a Guess: Name this week’s mystery antique tool

Hello from Hazard!

We other readers respond this week in reference to Item No. 1173.

Dean A. Smith, Clyde, Ohio, said it is a pig snouter. The snouter cuts a chunk out of the rim of the pig’s snout to prevent it from rooting. It was used prior to the use of hog rings.

Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, thinks it is a tool used to make designs on leather or a belt.

Kathy Clossin submitted the item.

Larry Schaub, of Lewisville, Ohio, believes Item No. 1174 is a seed planter tool. It was used to make a hole in the soil to plant tobacco. Larry’s mother used to have one similar, but it didn’t have a handle as long as the one pictured.

Lois Miltenberger says it is a wood dibble. A dibble is a pointed instrument for making holes in soil, as for planting seedlings and bulbs.

She says her parents operated a farm in Ridgeley, West Virginia, with two greenhouses (hot houses) and when the seedlings were large enough to transplant into cold frames, a tool like Item No. 1174 was used to make the hole in the soil of the cold frame or the heated frame to reset the young plants in precise rows until they were large enough to sell to the customers for planting.

Chuck and Tina Dazey, Louisville, Ohio, found it at a yard sale last year.

Item No. 1175 was submitted by Charlie Wilson, of North Canton, Ohio.

Think you know what it is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.