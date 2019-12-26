There is no time like the close of a year to focus on how we have lived this one, and how we might hope to find even more joy and goodness in the next.
I have always found that the words of wisdom worth holding on to comes from the very old; the most silly but often profound from the very young.
My 3-year-old grandson, in response to my voice this past week, deep and crackling with laryngitis, asked if I was mad, because I was talking to him “really mean” all of a sudden.
I said, “No, I’m just kind of sick. What do you think would make me feel all better?”
Without missing even a half-beat, his answer was, “Tractors! Play with tractors!”
Profound words
The next day I read Words to live By according to Regina Brett, written at age 90. It’s worth sharing.
- “Life isn’t fair, but it’s still good.
- Your job won’t take care of you when you are sick; your friends and parents will. Stay in touch.
- You don’t have to win every argument; agree to disagree.
- Make peace with your past so it won’t screw up the present.
- Don’t compare your life to others; you have no idea what their journey is all about.
- Over prepare, then go with the flow.
- Be eccentric now; don’t wait for old age to wear purple.
- Frame every so-called disaster with these words: ‘In five years, will this even matter?’
- What other people think of you is none of your business.
- Your children only get one childhood.
- If we threw our problems in a pile and saw everyone else’s, we’d grab ours back.
- Envy is a waste of time. You already have all you need.
- No matter how you feel, get up, dress up and show up.
- Life isn’t tied with a bow, but it’s still a gift.”
