Not your ordinary rolling pin! Do you know what this antique kitchen tool was used for?

Hello from Hazard!

We haven’t received any confirmations or rebuttals on our previous guesses on Item No. 1088, submitted by Bernard Kenny, of Economy Borough, Pennsylvania. As we reported last week, one reader thought it was a mixing stick out of a butter churn, while another wondered if it’s a meat tenderizer.

The item, on its four-foot handle, is probably not a meat tenderizer, so we’re leaning toward the butter churn response. We need to move on, but can circle back if someone can confirm or give us a better idea how this unknown item was used.

We’ll switch gears to something perhaps a little easier. Ruth Amstutz, of Wooster, Ohio, shared Item No. 1089, which she found while sorting through her mother’s collection of rolling pins.

Now, obviously, it’s a rolling pin, but what Ruth (and we) want to know is: What was it used for, with these unusual indentations?

Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.