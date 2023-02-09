I lay here half dozing, saddle under my head, inside an old sleeping bag

meant for a bed. It’s too cold to sleep and I worry ’bout Jake. But, I’ll stay by the

fire until I’m awake. I peek out from the covers to just look around. My breath turns to steam and

it floats to the ground. The air is too cold to climb out of bed. I’m feeling a little

like Old Sleepy Head. And then I see Jake. He has moved in close by. He’s smellin’ for snacks near

my saddle bag tie. He’s been with me through hot and cold. His days now are

numbered, I wish he warn’t old. Old Jake and me, we have been quite a team. We’ve ridden the fence, so it

would seem to never run out or come to an end. We keep it upright, it’s our job

to mend. And Jake understands when I give a command. He helps stretch the wire. A

good old top hand. There’s nothin’ quite like a man and his horse. The two work

like one, a powerful source. Now my old bones are feelin’ the air. The years have slipped by. It doesn’t

seem fair. Old Jake has seen 25 years come and go. Now the two of us

move just a little bit slow. When I was near fifty I thought to marry a handsome gal who was somewhat

contrary to a cowboy’s ways and all that he had, especially old Jake, who was

then just a lad. She TOLD me to choose. It was her or my horse. There was only one answer,

and that was of course, Old Jake, who was always standin’ nearby. I said, “Take

your dress and your flowers. GOOD-BYE.” The years have flown by. Did I make the right choice? I can talk to Old Jake.

He don’t need a voice. Just havin’ him close next to me by the fire is better than

any the foreman could hire. But, it’s lonely for sure, just the two of us here. Will we both be alive this

same time in a year? No use a wonderin’, that fence is our life. We’re here to the

end, no matter the strife. Well, the hot cakes are cookin’, a breakfast for two. And Jake will try eating

more than a few. Then I’ll feed him some oats, toss a flake of grass hay. The

same old routine, gettin’ ready for the day. As I look down the fence at a wide gapin’ hole, it seems to be saying, “Bring

up your soul.” So with hammer and staples this cowboy and friend head down

the fence line that’s never to end.