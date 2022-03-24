One item revealed, and a new antique tool for you to identify

By -
0
46
Item No. 1209

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1208

We revealed last week Keith Greathouse said Item No. 1208 is a carpet stretcher. Nathan Phillips agrees it is a carpet stretcher and still has one.
Gregg Kobliska submitted the item. It was on the farm he bought in 1962.

 

 

 

 

 

Item No. 1209

Wayne Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1209.
Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.