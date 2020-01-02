Resolve for the new year

Every evening as darkness hints its approach, there’s a certain sadness for the passing of another day, a missed opportunity, something lost that can never be recovered. But thankfully, there is promise.

Not a guarantee but a promise nevertheless. It’s called tomorrow and indeed the splash of color and gentle mood of a sunset is all it takes to wipe any sadness away. There is more.

Tomorrow is indeed another day with more opportunities, more memories to be made and shared, and more minutes and maybe hours to reap the harvest and reward of what might have been sowed yesterday.

Thus here we are as last year slips away to be replaced by a new year.

Resolutions

And that means Its resolution time! New Year’s resolutions — don’t you just hate them?

Last year I promised myself to lose a few pounds. That’s a sad annual joke illustrated in full color each year as my chest sinks further south.

OK, I’ll try again. No cookies, no pies, no fried anything, no donuts, no seconds and no fun. No way. So let’s get serious.

The following will serve as my New Year’s resolutions.

Resolve

The keyword here is resolve. In 2020, I will head down the road to a new fishing hole.

I am a crappie junkie and I’ve targeted Reelfoot Lake as my destination of choice. I’m thinking March as the right time and a lakeside resort as a good landing spot.

I’ll shop for a deal that includes room and boat. Speaking of road trips, the lady of the house and I just may find time to do a Nashville trip. We’ve attended the Opry several times and have found the Music City to be a winner for entertainment and good eats.

One of our top Nashville choices is an eatery called Cock on the Walk where fried catfish gets top billing.

We dig country music, especially real country, sidewalk entertainers, and, simple meals. And too, on a long weekend trip like this it is allowable to shelve that weight loss thing.

But there’s more, lots more. But more than anything is hope that 2020 will provide me the time, energy, and resolve to be a better person in countless ways.