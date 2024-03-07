Stolen solitude

I rolled out of my sleeping bag, still fighting sleepy haze.

Then turned ten hungry horses out. I watched them as they grazed.

In my sixteenth year I guided at our Bechler Meadows Camp.

The nights were cold. October frost turned dry grass into damp.

So, I hopped up on ole Stretch’s back to keep my cold feet dry.

I could hear the cook a cussin’ ‘bout the fish he had to fry.

I pulled my Stetson past my ears. The fall air nipped a bite.

Then I looked out on the river, not a fisherman in sight.

The Bechler flowed so quietly with sounds all to her own.

And one thing was for certain. We were out there all alone.

My father’s rule of hard and fast was, first the horses eat.

And when they ate a belly full, you’ve earned a cook tent seat.

With the horses fed and watered, it meant breakfast time for me.

The mountain air with eggs and bacon smelled so heavenly.

The hotcakes made of sourdough with butter gobbed on top,

were drowned with maple syrup till the cook told me to stop.

I shoveled in my breakfast, fast enough to barely taste.

Then picked out five sound horses and I saddled them in haste.

Our fishermen were ready. They all wore their waders well.

But to climb up in the saddle was another story to tell.

We rode next to the Bechler with its color clearest blue.

Then they’d fish their way back to our camp in time for dinner stew.

I made a point of telling them, “The Bechler’s still unknown.

I hope you don’t get lonely ‘cuz the river’s all your own.”

The memory of that day was 55 short years ago.

The Bechler’s been discovered. It’s the place for all to go.

Last fall we saddled up and rode the meadow for a day.

We witnessed scores of hikers. They were hellbent on their way.

My face showed disappointment from the masses, I was told.

What brought the hordes, the multitudes? Did someone holler, “Gold!”

As Edens are discovered we are going to feel the hurt.

The droves will keep consuming. God ain’t makin’ no more dirt.

The world will deem it progress of the wonders up for bid.

I call her Bechler Meadows and I wish she could have hid.