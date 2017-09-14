Sweet Caroline’s special day

If it was a day set to music, the lyrics would have been “What a wonderful world.”

The sun was shining on a day for the memory book of a lifetime, as our dear daughter became a bride.

From the moment a new life comes into the world, time becomes important. Time, in so many ways, is our treasure.

It ticks through our hands whether we use it wisely or ignore its passing, never to be called back again.

Caroline

Throughout the young lives of my children, one constant remained true: their friends gathered early and often in our home and became like family.

And nearly every boy who passed through our doors admitted to having a crush on our sweet Caroline at one time or another, beloved from the start.

Yesterday, that angelic girl, radiant and elegant, became a bride.

Once again surrounded by a joyous circle of friends, it was a day filled with laughter and tears of joy, as one lucky man became her husband.

As six closest friends preceded her down the aisle in the great outdoors on a perfect late-summer day, my heart was full for these true friends, each and every one like a daughter to us.

Friendship

No matter how far they have traveled, each one noted it is Caroline who is the keeper of the flame of friendship, the hub of that sisterly adoration.

It has been our gift to watch these girls gather in our home and our barns, learning the reins of a new pony, then a bigger horse.

Each has helped with chores and litters of puppies, enjoyed swimming with us, stargazing late into the night, sharing orneriness and giggles, silliness and solemn chapters of loss, pulling harmless pranks on friends as a girl-power team, hearts filled with glee.

Treasure it

I always want to tell new parents to treasure the early chapters more than anything, keeping in mind we have a finite time to be the primary influence on this new life.

I realize as rookie parents we each were likely told this, and it seemed we had all the time in the world.

Eighteen summers, perhaps we should say, because everyone knows how fast a summer flies by. I loved the years of being the driver of this gaggle of girls.

When old enough to drive themselves, everything changed, but with the passing years, they still include us in their happy lives.

Day to remember

Yesterday was the truest measure of that loveliness.

When the song “Sweet Caroline” played, everyone gravitated to the dance floor, encircling the girl who brings the song to life, serenading her loudly with the lyrics.

It was Caroline’s day, a day to welcome a new chapter in her life.

A big turn-out of a happy group of family and friends celebrates all the love that gathers and grows to build a life and bring two happy hearts together.